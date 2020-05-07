Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 7, 2020

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for May 7, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 7, 2020"

COVID-19 spreading like wildfire in Texas prisons, experts call for mass testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 spreading like wildfire in Texas prisons, experts call for mass testing"

Newsfeed Now for May 6, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 6, 2020"

6 On Your Side Heroes: Sisters working front line of COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 On Your Side Heroes: Sisters working front line of COVID-19 pandemic"

Butcher shops face challenges after slow down in processing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Butcher shops face challenges after slow down in processing"

Newsfeed Now for May 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 5, 2020"

PURE GENIUS: East Texans ban together to provide sanitizer at low cost

Thumbnail for the video titled "PURE GENIUS: East Texans ban together to provide sanitizer at low cost"

Social distancing: doctors say get used to the new norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distancing: doctors say get used to the new norm"

Newsfeed Now for May 4, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 4, 2020"
More Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Videos

Murphy Oil Corporate moving from El Dorado to Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murphy Oil Corporate moving from El Dorado to Texas"

Experts say Murder Hornet is not currently in the Natural state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts say Murder Hornet is not currently in the Natural state"

Kroger to limit meat purchases due to possible shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger to limit meat purchases due to possible shortage"

Local animal rehab facility rescues three Bald Eagles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local animal rehab facility rescues three Bald Eagles"

LRPD investigating homicide at Family Dollar on Martin Luther King Dr.

Thumbnail for the video titled "LRPD investigating homicide at Family Dollar on Martin Luther King Dr."

Family turned away from Jacksonville storm shelter Tuesday night due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family turned away from Jacksonville storm shelter Tuesday night due to COVID-19"

Twin sisters working to feed Americans amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twin sisters working to feed Americans amid coronavirus"

Outlets of Little Rock- Arkansas Foodbank Distribution runs out of food in an hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Outlets of Little Rock- Arkansas Foodbank Distribution runs out of food in an hour"
More Around Arkansas

Newsfeed Now Videos

Murphy Oil Corporate moving from El Dorado to Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murphy Oil Corporate moving from El Dorado to Texas"

Experts say Murder Hornet is not currently in the Natural state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts say Murder Hornet is not currently in the Natural state"

Kroger to limit meat purchases due to possible shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger to limit meat purchases due to possible shortage"

Local animal rehab facility rescues three Bald Eagles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local animal rehab facility rescues three Bald Eagles"

LRPD investigating homicide at Family Dollar on Martin Luther King Dr.

Thumbnail for the video titled "LRPD investigating homicide at Family Dollar on Martin Luther King Dr."

Family turned away from Jacksonville storm shelter Tuesday night due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family turned away from Jacksonville storm shelter Tuesday night due to COVID-19"

Twin sisters working to feed Americans amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twin sisters working to feed Americans amid coronavirus"

Outlets of Little Rock- Arkansas Foodbank Distribution runs out of food in an hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Outlets of Little Rock- Arkansas Foodbank Distribution runs out of food in an hour"
More Around Arkansas

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

PRISON CONCERNS: Within the walls of Texas prisons overrun with the new coronavirus, information on its spread is still scarce, and the people locked up and working inside are terrified. KXAN’s Erin Cargile reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ECONOMIC CASUALTY: Demetria Brown, like many other Mid-Southerners, is an economic casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic hit, Brown could be called a triple threat. She was a successful real estate agent, owned Trimmers hair salon and was a supervisor at Vitalant blood services. WREG’s Alex Coleman shares her story.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BEATING THE ODDS: A 10-year-old boy battling cancer and the coronavirus has beaten the odds. He is now a COVID-19 survivor and is back to getting his life-saving treatments to also beat cancer. Riley Duckworth and his mom joined the show to talk about his road to recovery.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.