Newsfeed Now for December 26: Firefighters save Christmas; Graduate defies the odds

SHERIDAN, Ark. - Some Central Arkansas fire fighters went above and beyond the call of duty by rescuing a family's Christmas. A fire destroyed their home just a week before Christmas. They still had gifts under the tree thanks to those first responders.

As little hands tear through the gift wrap and take out the tissue paper, the Liatsos kids reveal the gifts that almost didn't come. Just a week before Christmas Bethany Liatsos got the call her home was on fire. When she got to the house she could see flames shooting out of the windows.