 

Newsfeed Now for December 6: Mass shooting on Florida Naval base, school goes high tech in biology class

Pasco school first in the world to use synthetic, man-made frogs for realistic dissections

Chef B

Man pays off student lunch debt

Matt Gaetz statement regarding mass shooting as NAS Pensacola

Gaetz Video Repsonse to NAS Shooting

Ron Desantis statement regarding the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola

Newsfeed Now for December 5, 2019

LIVESTREAM: Nancy Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against President Trump

On Newsfeed Now for December 6, A shooter opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola Friday morning in an attack that left three people dead including the assailant. The gunfire prompted a massive law enforcement response to the base, which was locked down. WKRG reporter Devon Walsh joins in the conversation.

For the full story click here or watch the conversation in the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll times.

BIG LUNCH DEBT: School lunch debt is not uncommon around the country. Schools right here in Pulaski County rack up a huge bill from families not being able to afford lunch. Today one local man decided to pay that bill for Crystal Hill Elementary. Haylee Brooks reports.

Click here for full story or scroll to 3:40 in the video above.

MAN MADE FROGS: Students at a New Port Richey High School have moved from dead, preserved frogs for dissection in science class, to synthetic, man-made amphibians. WFLA reporter Daisy Ruth joins the conversation.

For the full story click here or scroll to 7:48 in the video above.

LSU TAKEOVER IN ATLANTA: LSU fans traveling to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game won’t have any trouble finding some home cooking or some friendly smack talk. Fox 44 reporter Chad Sabadie joins the conversation to talk about the big game.

For the full story click here or scroll to 9:50 in the video above.

