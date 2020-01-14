Newsfeed Now for January 14: LSU ends season as #1; Face mask warning

Behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer, who plays Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked

Time Lapse of Talia Suskauer getting her green on.

Behind the scenes of Wicked

On Newsfeed Now for January 14, the conversation began in New Orleans. LSU finished No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third time in school history, with Clemson No. 2 and Ohio State No. 3. WVLA’s Kelly Anne Beile joined the conversation.

Other stories and scroll times:

FACE MASK WARNING: People of all ages and genders, across the country, got more than they bargained for after purchasing a popular face mask. KETK’s AnnaLise Coble reports.

CAR SLAMS INTO MEMORIAL: A man in Alabama runs from police. The chase ends after the man slams his car into a Korean War memorial. WKRG’s Bill Riales reports.

