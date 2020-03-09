Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now for March 9: Coronavirus concerns; Wildfires in the Midwest

by: Matt Sewell

On Newsfeed Now for March 9, the conversation began with the coronavirus. An Alabama church group has been held in the Middle East under quarantine. WKRG’s Gabby Easterwood reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: Across the country, thousands are stocking up on hand santizers, Lysol, and more. KARK’s Mallory Brooks joined the show to show us one popular device, the PhoneSoap. You can see the full discussion at 4:26 in the video above.

Other stories and scroll times:

WILDFIRES IN THE MIDWEST: The Oklahoma Forestry Service says rain has helped firefighters battle the 412 Fire. The fire over the weekend in the panhandle burned more than 29,000 acres, destroyed seven homes and several larger buildings. KSNW’s Hunter Funk joined the conversation to give an update.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 7:59 in the video above.

Don’t forget you can catch Newsfeed Now streaming live every weekday at 11 a.m.

