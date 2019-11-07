Newsfeed Now for November 7: Black Friday deals;

On Newsfeed Now for November 7, the conversation began with Black Friday deals. Our friends at Best Buy joined the conversation.

watch the video above.

Today's other stories with scroll to times:

BECOMING A CITIZEN: Sandy Boyd came to the United States from Guatemala when she was three years old. She became a permanent resident at 17 years old. Ten years later, she’s now a U.S. citizen. KNWA’s Crystal Martinez reports.

scroll to 3:21 in the video above.

A SPECIAL BOND: Michael Oglesby, Seth Bokatzian, Ethan Keller, Gregg Higgins and Ben Sanford are the best of friends. They all graduated from different high schools and came from different backgrounds. Although they didn’t know it about each other at the time they met, every one of them had a dream of becoming a star. WIAT’s Alissa Rothermich reports.

scroll to 7:00 in the video above.

BIKE RIDE: An Arkansas man on the road to recovery after open-heart surgery – cycles 80 miles as a birthday gift to himself. KARK’s Michael Esparza joins the conversation.

scroll to 11:45 in the video above.

