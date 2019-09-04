Newsfeed Now for September 4: Walmart changes gun policies; Zeke gets a big deal

On Newsfeed Now for September 4, the conversation began in Bentonville, Arkansas. Walmart has changed its gun policies in response to recent mass shootings. The world’s largest retailers will be discontinuing sales of short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition, and it’s halting handgun sales in Alaska. KNWA’s Tavares Jones joins the conversation.

SHOOTING VICTIM SPEAKS: Jarvis Murphy was shot in both legs as he ran from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on Friday night. He was cheering on his Alma Mater, Williamson High School when he was shot. He says God was looking out for him, and it’s not the only time he counted his blessings this week. WKRG’s Dana Winters reports.

TRACKING DORIAN: Hurricane Dorian has weakened slightly and is picking up speed as it stays just offshore of the southeast coast. Dorian is till expected to bring impacts to Florida, Georgia, and then eventually the Carolina’s later this week. KLFY Meterologist Chris Cozart joins the conversation.

