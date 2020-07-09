Newsfeed Now: “Glee” star goes missing; Remembering Charlie Daniels

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Actress Naya Rivera was missing and presumed to be dead after her 4-year-old son was found adrift on a boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday, officials said. KTLA’s Erin Myers joined the show with the very latest on the investigation.

Other stories in today’s show:

SCOTUS RULING: The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joined the conversation.

REMEMBERING CHARLIE DANIELS: A tribute to Charlie Daniels was held Wednesday night to honor the music legend and all he has done to support the military. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joined the conversation.

Charlie Daniels (Courtesy: Absolute Publicity, Inc.)

LAWMAKER GOES VIRAL: As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Ohio State Representative Nino Vitale is urging Ohioans to not get tested for the coronavirus. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

Credit: Ohio House of Representatives

