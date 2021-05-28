Newsfeed Now: Utah teacher stops student kidnapping attempt; Paralyzed vet learns how to walk again

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-It was supposed to be a nationally-televised, star-studded event commemorating a horrific tragedy in the Greenwood District of Tulsa. One hundred years after white mobs razed “Black Wall Street,” the highly-publicized Remember and Rise ceremony has been canceled.

An Oklahoma City Police Department officer has been fired after several allegations of misconduct, one including not collecting a severed ear at a crime scene.

An armed Utah teacher was able to stop the attempted kidnapping of the student.

Negotiations between Senate Republicans and President Biden on an infrastructure bill have moved into a new phase after senators unveiled their $928 billion counteroffer.

The governor of Alabama kicked off a new initiative to help prevent suicide among veterans.

As we approach Memorial Day Monday, celebrations have already begun in West Virginia with a mission called Carry The Load, to restore the true meaning of the holiday and honor our nation’s heroes.

A paralyzed vet in New Orleans gets an exoskeleton from a VA hospital and learns how to walk again. Go into a holiday weekend with a heroic tale

