Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden to unveil $2T infrastructure plan; Texas startup wants to build on the moon

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- President Joe Biden is set to unveil his massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday in Pittsburg.

The plan is set to the address our country’s roads, internet access and clean energy.

Watch the announcement live on NewsNation Now.

Other stories in today’s show:

WARNING: The following story contains graphic images

A Virginia man suffers a severe reaction after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

See the full story now on 8News.

Teens and pre-teens may be one step closer to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pfizer says data from a late-stage trial shows its vaccine is highly effective in that age group.

Find out more information from WTEN.

A Colorado family is devastated as a boy is in critical condition after participating in the “Blackout Challenge”.

The “Blackout Challenge” dares participants to choke themselves to the point of passing out in order to gain a sense of euphoria.

See the full story now on KDVR.

An Illinois supermarket employee was at the right place at the right time when the laws of motion put a baby in danger.

See the full story now on FOX 2.

A festival celebrating twins and multiples is coming back this year.

Last year’s Twins Days Festival was postponed due to COVID-19, so event organizers say they’ll celebrate with the same theme- “The Roaring Twinties.”

Find out more information from FOX 8.

After being shut down for over a year due to the pandemic, New York City officials are taking steps to bring Broadway back.

Find out more information from PIX 11.

NASA is teaming up with college students and one Texas startup to create something out of this world, literally.

See the full story now from KXAN.