Newsfeed Now: Who will get first COVID-19 vaccines; La. COVID patient receives help from across the country

(NEXSTAR) – A 14-member advisory panel voted Tuesday on who should get the COVID-19 vaccine first.

Dr. Kathleen Dooling, a member of the committee advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the first doses will go to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents.



Other stories in today’s show:

CORONAVIRUS RELIEF COMPROMISE UNVEILED: A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced its own coronavirus relief plan Tuesday with a promise that Congress will not leave for Christmas until a compromise is reached.

The $908 billion package includes $288 billion for small businesses, $180 billion in additional unemployment insurance, and $160 billion for state and local governments. It also has funding for schools, transportation, health care, and student loan and housing assistance.



NATIONWIDE NURSING SHORTAGE: It’s been an impossibly grueling year for the country’s healthcare workers. American hospitals are experiencing a shortage of nurses during the pandemic for a wide variety of reasons, and hospital systems across the country are now competing to get them back to work.

While the government currently has no concrete numbers on what the shortage truly looks like, anecdotal evidence straight from the source points to the severity of the need.



MAN WITH COVID-19 RECEIVES HELP FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY: A Louisiana man battling COVID-19 received help from across the country.

It all started with a post from his brother-in-law.



