Arkansas teen scores big against all odds

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local teen who is usually on the sidelines finally got his moment to shine.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Prairie Grove Tigers held Senior Night when the boy’s basketball team went head-to-head against the Gravette Lions.

Prairie Grove has always done some special things for me that I never expect, and they surprised me with it. Breyden Clark, Senior, Prairie Grove High School

Prairie Grove’s coach decided to let the team’s manager, Breyden Clark, suit up for his final home game.

Courtesy of Justin & Kristal Clark

“It was just so real that I got to put on a high school jersey for once in my life,” Breyden said.

What happened next, blew everyone at the gym away — after receiving a pass on the right-wing, Breyden buried a 3-pointer.

“I hit the shot and when I did this place went crazy,” he said. “You couldn’t hear a word, I mean you couldn’t hear anything it was just crazy.”

Breyden had a stroke at birth, which resulted in hemiplegic cerebral palsy.

At 13, he was also diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.

I’ve told myself I can do stuff that nobody else can even predict. Breyden Clark, Senior, Prairie Grove High School

Doctors told him he’d never been able to walk and that he’d probably be wheel-chair bound — so a moment like this was even sweeter.

Courtesy of Justin & Kristal Clark

“I’m just blessed to be a part of this community and to be a Prairie Grove Tiger for 12 years,” he said.

Prairie Grove Senior Alex Edmiston has known Breyden since kindergarten — he said what happened on Tuesday, is something they’ll never forget.

“Breyden deserves the world and it was really nice to be able to give him something to smile and be happy about,” Edmiston said. “We all knew he was going to make the shot, so it was good to see it go through and see him celebrate like that.”

It was a celebration — where both teams united and embraced the special moment.

“Words can’t describe the amount of pride and just thankfulness we have that they (Gravette) were able to join us and share this moment with us,” Edmiston said. “We really appreciate it.”

“It was just nice to do it against Gravette, a team that I have a deep deep respect for,” Breyden said. “Shout out to them, shout out to the program, their team, and their coaching staff.”