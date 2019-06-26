U.S. Military honors AR boy’s wish to be an ‘Army Man’

WATCH this report here ==>> https://bit.ly/2XwLzJM

CAMDEN, Ark.- (KTVE) U.S. Military service men and women paid their respects to River Oakley Nimmo, a 5-year-old who passed away on June 20.

Services for Oakley’s funeral were Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Cullendale First Baptist Church in Camden, Arkansas.

Because of his love for the military, Oakley’s family asked those who served or are serving to attend his funeral in uniform. Soldiers from various parts of Arkansas and even surrounding states paid tribute.

“I saw that they wanted military members to show up, so I figured I’d do it for Oakley,” Jordan Warren, a member of the United States Army said. “I’ve never met him but I figured it would mean a lot to him and his family.”

Oakley often said he wanted to become an “Army Man” often dressing up in his uniform and playing with his toy army guns.

In honor of his life and passion, the Arkansas Guard promoted Oakley as an Honorary Colonel. He may not have had the chance to perform his earthly duties, but many say the real work has just begun.

“God may have him busy standing post, standing guard for anybody that is trying to come in today,” Tim Estes, Patriot Guard Ride Captain said.