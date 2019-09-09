University of Tennessee selling T-shirt with FL boy’s original, homemade design that sparked Vol Nation support

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A boy in Florida who not only inspired Vol Nation to rally support after his teacher posted about his being bullied for his homemade Vols shirt – has now inspired an actual T-shirt based on his original design.

Elementary school teacher in Tallahassee, Fla., Laura Synder, posted a photo of a student’s homemade Vols shirt with a story about his creativity; and how he was bullied for making a homemade shirt with a hand-drawn UT logo on a piece of paper, taped to his orange-colored shirt for the school’s College Colors Week.

The post went viral, prompting Vol Nation to step in and give the boy a gift he’ll likely always remember – a Volunteer Proud Pack, full of Vols gear galore.

Snyder told WATE 6 On Your Side Friday that he was thrilled.

“My student was so excited to get the UT care package today! He wore his jersey, hat, and a big smile all day!”

The shirt, which has a screen print of his original scribble, can currently be pre-ordered for a late September delivery.

A portion of the proceeds from the shirt sales will go toward Stomp Out Bullying.