Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

WATCH: Hurricane Hunters get lightning show flying through Dorian’s eye

Newsfeed Now

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Second annual ONE Hog Call upcoming KNWA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second annual ONE Hog Call upcoming KNWA"

New Razorback-themed lottery tickets being sold KNWA

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Razorback-themed lottery tickets being sold KNWA"

Boozman conducting agriculture tour KNWA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boozman conducting agriculture tour KNWA"

Fayetteville VA arrests former pathologist accused of being impaired on the job KNWA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville VA arrests former pathologist accused of being impaired on the job KNWA"

Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks in Little Rock KNWA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks in Little Rock KNWA"
More Around Arkansas

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters captured more remarkable footage from inside the eye of Dorian.

The Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters tweeted out footage of their recent nighttime flight into the eye of then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

The video is a light show.

For more on the Hurricane Hunters and Hurricane Dorian, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss