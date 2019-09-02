WATCH: Hurricane Hunters get lightning show flying through Dorian’s eye

Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks in Little Rock KNWA

Fayetteville VA arrests former pathologist accused of being impaired on the job KNWA

New Razorback-themed lottery tickets being sold KNWA

Second annual ONE Hog Call upcoming KNWA

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters captured more remarkable footage from inside the eye of Dorian.

The Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters tweeted out footage of their recent nighttime flight into the eye of then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

The video is a light show.

For more on the Hurricane Hunters and Hurricane Dorian, click here.

LATEST STORIES: