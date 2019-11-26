 

Winter storms threaten to snarl US holiday travel

Newsfeed Now

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon State Police talk with a truck driver who was traveling on Highway 58 without chains near Willamette Pass east of Oakridge, Ore., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Chains and traction tires were required on Highway 58 from mile post 48 to milepost 64. Heavy snow is expected in the Oregon Cascades for the next few days potentially complicating holiday travel. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP)

(AP) – Overnight into Tuesday, a strong winter storm was expected to drop up to a foot of snow in parts of Colorado and Wyoming, prompting airlines to issue travel alerts and the National Weather Service to issue blizzard and winter weather warnings from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes.

About a quarter of Denver International Airport’s 1,500 flights on Tuesday were canceled Monday afternoon, and airport officials said more cancellations are likely.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty with this storm,” said airport spokeswoman Emily Williams.

The storm was expected to move into the Plains later Tuesday, bringing high wind and more snow to Minnesota, Wisconsin and upper Michigan.

It could bring another round of snow to the Upper Midwest from Thursday through Saturday, and a chance of snow this weekend in interior New England, said Alex Lamers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

