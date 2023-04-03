FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Newton’s Jewelers in Fort Smith announces it is closing its doors for good after 109 years of operation.

The Newton family announced its retirement in a press release on April 3. The family also announced a liquidation event as well.

“We’re opening the vaults and offering unique pieces even our loyal customers have never seen. I want everything sold quickly, so we are putting our best discounts out there,” Kelly Newton said. “This sale is going to blow folks away – it’s really going to be something to see!”

Sale hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release says the store was founded by George H. Newton in 1914 and that the reach of the business expanded until it had customers in more than 40 states.

More information can be found on the store’s website.