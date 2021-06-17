Nexstar celebrates 25th anniversary with “Founder’s Day of Caring”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nexstar Media Group will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with an annual Founder’s Day celebration.

Employees across Nexstar Nation will volunteer at various nonprofits in their areas. KNWA & FOX24 will be volunteering at the following locations:

Nexstar has 12,400 employees and owns or operates 199 television stations, reaching over 68.4% of the United States.

Be sure to follow KNWA/FOX24 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to check out all the volunteer work the team will be doing, as well as employees across the nation.

You can also use the hashtags #NexstarNation and #NexstarCares to follow along!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers