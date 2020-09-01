Nexstar CEO Perry Sook, NewsNation team to ring NASDAQ closing bell

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Nexstar CEO Perry Sook and the NewsNation team will celebrate the debut of the primetime newscast on WGN America by ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ Tuesday afternoon.

The bell ceremony starts at 2:30 p.m. CT and runs about an hour. Our 30-minute documentary “The making of NewsNation” will play on the NASDAQ Tower in New York City during this time.

The closing bell ceremony begins at 2:55 p.m. CT. You can stream the closing bell ceremony live right here and on NewsNationNow.com and the NewsNation Now app.

NewsNation debuts nationwide Tuesday night at 8/7c on WGN America and streaming live on NewsNationNow.com