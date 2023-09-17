FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA and FOX24 will be temporarily returning for DIRECTV customers.

Nexstar Media Group and DIRECTV have agreed to temporarily return Nexstar-owned stations like KNWA and FOX24 to DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse.

Nexstar Media Group and DIRECTV issued a joint statement on the agreement Sunday morning.

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”