BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A motion hearing has been scheduled for a Northwest Arkansas doctor accused of raping an unconscious woman.

Rikhav Vasanwala, 33, was arrested on February 17, 2022, after an adult female reported that she had a video recording of an incident that occurred at Vasanwala’s apartment in Rogers. She said that she obtained the video from the suspect’s phone.

According to court documents, the victim added that the suspect provided a prescription medication for her to take. She later went through his phone camera roll and discovered multiple videos of him “performing sex acts” on other women as well.

She identified herself as the unconscious woman in the video, and also identified the room where the incident took place in the suspect’s residence.

At the time of his arrest, Vasanwala was an Internal Medicine resident physician at UAMS. The healthcare provider confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 that Vasanwala was then a third-year resident physician.

Per UAMS policy, he was placed on immediate administrative leave. Vasanwala resigned on April 4, 2022, according to a UAM spokesperson.

Vasanwala is charged with rape, a class Y felony, and had an evidentiary hearing scheduled for January 23. But in the Benton County Circuit Court, Judge Brad Karren signed a motion vacating that hearing and he scheduled another court appearance for April 27.