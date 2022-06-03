BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Following Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s commitment to make Arkansas a global leader in next-generation transportation, “the world’s 250 most dynamic thinkers, doers and investors representing all facets of mobility will converge in Bentonville for the 2022 UP.Summit,” according to a press release.

The public is welcome to attend a community day for a look at next-generation vehicles, interactive technology, demonstrations and more at Thaden Field on Sunday, June 5.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to Bentonville’s Thaden Field for the UP.Summit. We are excited about this opportunity to highlight the investment in technology and innovation to our area as we build the foundation for continued and long-term growth around all areas of future mobility – on the ground, air, sea and space,” Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said.

Details:

WHAT: Begin the festivities at 8:30 a.m. with a viewing of a moon rover traversing through the downtown square, starting outside the historical Walmart Museum. The rover is provided by Venturi Astrolab, an aerospace company based in California “pioneering new ways to explore and operate on distant planetary bodies.”

Begin the festivities at 8:30 a.m. with a viewing of a moon rover traversing through the downtown square, starting outside the historical Walmart Museum. The rover is provided by Venturi Astrolab, an aerospace company based in California “pioneering new ways to explore and operate on distant planetary bodies.” WHEN: Sunday, June 5 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, June 5 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. WHERE: Walmart Museum, 105 N Main St. Bentonville

Interactive demonstrations will continue in the afternoon with the community day, sponsored by Runway Group. Runway is a holding company in Bentonville with a commitment to “making Northwest Arkansas the best place to live,” and UP.Partners.

Details about that event:

WHAT: Join the UP.Summit exhibitors at Thaden Field to enjoy free and family-friendly interactive technology demonstrations, live music and food available for purchase from Louise, the in-house cafe. The summit will showcase an abundance of “out of this world futuristic technology, such as flying cars, autonomous and electric planes, trucks, cars and excavators, drones and so much more.”

Join the UP.Summit exhibitors at Thaden Field to enjoy free and family-friendly interactive technology demonstrations, live music and food available for purchase from Louise, the in-house cafe. The summit will showcase an abundance of “out of this world futuristic technology, such as flying cars, autonomous and electric planes, trucks, cars and excavators, drones and so much more.” WHEN: Sunday, June 5 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. WHERE: Thaden Field, 2205 SW I St, Bentonville

For more detailed information, including parking and the schedule, please visit here.