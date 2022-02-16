FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Next Step Homeless Services will have to look for another location for more transitional housing in Fort Smith.

The decision to pull the appeal to build on S. U Street comes after the shelter heard concerns from people living in the area regarding the possibility of it lowering the property value of homes in the area and increasing the number of homeless people.

Despite the setback, Kim Wohlford says there’s a silver lining.

“Although we were disappointed with the response from the neighborhood, and that not working out, it did give us a chance and an opportunity to educate the public on what we do,” Wohlford said. “Because a lot of them did not know we did transitional homes.”

Wohlford says plans are being finalized with more information coming soon.