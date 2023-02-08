CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Next Step Recovery Housing opens a facility in Clarksville.

The organization received a $395,400 grant from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership to open the facility.

Next Step says the facility is needed since the area has seen a big need for recovery housing.

“Right now, I get constantly anywhere from three to seven phone calls a day of helping people find somewhere to go,” housing director Joseph Cruz said. “So, this expansion is definitely going to open up 40 new beds altogether in the community to help that out.”

Typically, participants stay and work with the program for about nine months.