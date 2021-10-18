NFL Alumni Performance Lab camp coming to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Young athletes around Northwest Arkansas need to circle October 30 on the calendar.

Visit Bentonville is partnering with the NFL Alumni Performance Lab to bring a one-of-a-kind football and performance camp to Bentonville High School.

Former NFL players and performance lab coaches will go through assessments and body analysis to help athletes — not just football players — unlock their full potential.

“I’ve been doing this full time for 28 years…Olympic champions, gold medalists,” Dr. Chuck Morris, CEO of NFL Alumni Performance Lab. “What we’re bringing is a new model that no one’s ever seen in terms of health and human performance — especially in a camp model. And to do it in a way that almost anyone can have access to it, which is our mission, has me more excited than I’ve been in a long time.”

The event will take place at Tiger Stadium at Bentonville High School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Athletes from 5th grade through high school seniors are invited.