NFL Alumni Performance Lab camp coming to Bentonville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Young athletes around Northwest Arkansas need to circle October 30 on the calendar.

Visit Bentonville is partnering with the NFL Alumni Performance Lab to bring a one-of-a-kind football and performance camp to Bentonville High School.

Former NFL players and performance lab coaches will go through assessments and body analysis to help athletes — not just football players — unlock their full potential.

“I’ve been doing this full time for 28 years…Olympic champions, gold medalists,” Dr. Chuck Morris, CEO of NFL Alumni Performance Lab. “What we’re bringing is a new model that no one’s ever seen in terms of health and human performance — especially in a camp model. And to do it in a way that almost anyone can have access to it, which is our mission, has me more excited than I’ve been in a long time.”

The event will take place at Tiger Stadium at Bentonville High School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Athletes from 5th grade through high school seniors are invited.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers