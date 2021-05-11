NFL players get key to the city in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two locals received a key to the city of Fort Smith today.

Mayor George McGill presented both Kiondre Thomas and Tre Norwood with a key celebrating their accomplishment of being signed to the NFL.

Thomas was signed with the Cleveland Browns, undrafted, shortly after the draft season began.

Norwood was drafted to the NFL in the 7th round pick by the Pittsburg Steelers.

“It feels great. I’ve been feeling a lot of love from the city, and it feels great to feel so much support from the place you grew up at,” Thomas said.

“A key to the city, its not a cliche saying anymore, I get to say that I have a key to the city and it means so much to me,” Norwood said.

Also at the event, McGill declared May 11 Kiondre Thomas and Tre Norwood Day.

