ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Fire Protection Association urges the public to use added caution while heating their home during the winter months, when 48% of all U.S. home heating equipment fires occur, according to a press release.

Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries, and the third-leading cause of home fire deaths and direct property damage, with an average of 45,800 home heating fires occurring each year between 2015 and 2019 causing 480 deaths and $1 billion in property damage, according to NFPA.

“During the coldest months of the year, home heating equipment kicks into high gear,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “Understanding when and where home heating fires happen is critical, so that they people can take the steps to minimize associated risks and safely heat their homes.”

NFPA offers these tips and guidelines for safely heating your home during the winter months:

Heating equipment and chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet (one meter) away from all heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, and space heaters.

Always use the right kind of fuel, as specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.

Create a three-foot (one meter) “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Make sure space heaters are in good working order and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Fireplaces should have a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container, which should be placed outside at least 10 feet away from your home.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

If you smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.

Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are located throughout the home; test them monthly to ensure that they’re working properly.

A failure to clean equipment was the leading cause of home heating equipment fires, the release said. Fires in which a heat source was too close to combustible materials caused the largest shares of civilian deaths, injuries, and direct property damage. Half of home heating fire deaths were caused by placing equipment too close to things that can burn.

Homeowners can visit the NFPA website to better educate themselves about protecting their home during the winter months.