FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced the National Institute of Health donated $436,642 to associate professor of biomedical engineering, Kartik Balachandran, to study the downstream effects of acute respiratory syndrome from COVID-19 on the aortic valve.

According to a press release, Balachandran specifically hopes to gain a deeper understanding of the cause-and-effect relationship between the infection and heart valve pathology.

The university explains, acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as SARS-COV-2, is the virus that causes COVID-19, similarly to the way HIV can lead to AIDS. SARS-COV-2 usually attacks the respiratory system through the lungs, but the release says it has become apparent since the pandemic began that there are other comorbidities associated with COVID-19, especially related to the heart, including myocarditis, arrhythmias and cytokine storm.

A cytokine storm is defined as “an immune system response to the infection results in the bloodstream being flooded with inflammatory cytokine proteins, which can damage organs and tissues.”

One area Balachandran will examine is the role of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE2, which NIH says plays a part in mediating the path of SARS-COV-2 into lung host cells. Elevated levels of ACE2 have also been found in damaged heart valve tissues, and it’s unclear if excess ACE2 on heart valves can create a pathway for infection.

“Everybody’s rightly focused on the lungs,” Balachandran notes. “They’re looking at how COVID’s affecting the lungs. People can’t breathe. They have to go on ventilators. But there’s this whole other area [the heart] that hasn’t received enough attention, and so that’s where I’m hoping this project can provide some insight.”

Balachandran says he intends to do this by creating a “heart valve-chip.” Described as an “organ on a chip,” these small, three-dimensional chips will simulate the structure and mechanics of human valve tissues. The valve chips will be created by building up layers of proteins, like collagen and elastin, until they’ve reproduced the functional complexities of living organs. The chips will then be enclosed and have channels for fluid to flow through, simulating blood flow.

His proposal concludes that the project will be considered successful “when we have achieved an effective model for viral infection of valve-chips and have obtained quantitative data in whether diseased valve-chips are more susceptible to viral infection (as a function of ACE2) compared to healthy valve-chips.”