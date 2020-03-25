Nine more flu-related deaths raise state total to 105, Arkansas Department of Health reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports nine influenza-related deaths in Arkansas last week, according to its weekly flu report.

The state total for this flu season is now 105 deaths, include three pediatric deaths. The CDC estimates a total of 23,500 flu-deaths have occurred nationwide.

For the week ending on March 21, 2020, the ADH reported more than 500 positive influenza tests. Since September 29, 2019, the state has reported 35,600 positive tests overall.

The department says this number reflects only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

You can view the Arkansas Department of Health’s full weekly influenza report here.