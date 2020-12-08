NLRPD officer felled by COVID-19 laid to rest

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Family, friends and officers gathered to say goodbye to one of North Little Rock’s finest who died last week due to complications from the coronavirus.

The funeral for Sgt. J.L. “Buck” Dancy was held at New Life Church Tuesday.

Dancy joined the department in 1985.

Considered by many to be the “rock” of his unit, Dancy held many roles within the department during his 35 years of service there.

The veteran officer is believed to be the first law enforcement officer or first responder to die due to coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered flags to half mast around the state to honor Dancy.

