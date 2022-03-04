SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Medical Center – Springdale (NMC-S) is now offering complete and comprehensive SPECT/CT services, including Y90 treatment for cancer patients, in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release, this new diagnostic imaging technology provides high-quality images giving physicians a more complete picture of their patient’s condition. The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)/Computed Tomography (CT) exam shows functional information and anatomical structures together.

The two different types of images are taken during one exam, and the pictures are merged together to provide more precise information about how the body is functioning and to identify problems.

“We’re excited to offer this new technology to our hospital’s list of services,” said NMC-S Chief Executive Officer Jose Echavarria. “By adding the SPECT/CT, physicians now have access to a tool that can help them better diagnose health issues in their patients, and it’s already been making a difference.”

“Basically, it’s two types of scans in one,” said Tyler Brown, B.S. CNMT ARRT(N), NMC-S Imaging and Nuclear Medicine Manager. “It offers the sensitivity of nuclear medicine with the specificity of a CT scan giving us a new level of precision showing layers of the anatomy in more detail.”

Brown noted the difference in nuclear stress tests citing the accuracy of the data and images that SPECT/CT can offer. The new technology also gives physicians more data to work with allowing them to catch health issues that pictures couldn’t capture.

“It’s brought a whole new level of precision and accuracy to what we do,” Brown said. “We’re seeing things on the images we haven’t seen before.”

Some common conditions a physician might order a SPECT/CT exam for include:

Bone imaging

Cardiology

Ear, nose and throat

Infectious diseases

Prostate cancer

Stress test

Once an exam is complete, a radiologist will review test results and send a report to the patient’s physician.