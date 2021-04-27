No big backlash for states passing anti-transgender laws

by: DAVID CRARY The Associated Press

Protestors in support of transgender rights rally outside the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Five states have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or receive certain medical treatment.

There has been little in the way of tangible repercussions for those states.

It’s a striking contrast to the fate of North Carolina a few years ago.

When its Legislature passed a bill in March 2016 limiting which public restrooms transgender people could use, there was a swift and powerful backlash. The NBA and NCAA relocated events; some companies scrapped expansion plans.

By March 2017, the bill’s bathroom provisions were repealed.

So far this year, there’s been nothing comparable.

