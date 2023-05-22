A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No charges will be formally filed for a Tontitown man arrested in April for piercing his son’s ear.

Jeremy Sherland, 45, was arrested on April 20 for performing body art on a person younger than 16, endangering the welfare of a minor, refusing to submit to arrest and obstructing governmental operations.

Sherland was released from the Washington County Detention Center on April 22 on a $1,500 bond.

Police said they were contacted by a resource officer at Springdale Public Schools who was concerned about the welfare of Sherland’s son when he showed up at school with a piercing in one ear.

Tontitown police stated in a release that “the juvenile male stated his dad was drunk and put him in a choke hold and shoved the piercing in his ear.”

However, Sherland’s son says that is untrue.

“The victim’s story is completely opposite of what was originally reported, so we don’t have evidence to proceed,” said prosecuting attorney Matt Durrett.

The story first made headlines due to the circulation of a viral TikTok video that showed Sherland’s arrest.