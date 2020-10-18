No crowds, rides at Arkansas State Fair due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A scaled-back version of the Arkansas State Fair, without crowds, rides and concerts, was held this weekend as the event’s size was greatly reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, organizers had announced that a large-scale fair would be canceled due to the pandemic. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that mainly junior livestock competitions were scheduled to run until next weekend during this year’s fair.

On Saturday afternoon, children who participated in a junior livestock showing of wether dam goats led their animals around a barn as family members and friends watched. A masked judge evaluated the goats.