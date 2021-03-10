No injuries after plane crash lands in Springdale on Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No one was injured after a plane crash landed at the Springdale Municipal Airport on Sunday.

According to a social media post from the Springdale Fire Department on Wednesday, crews helped secure an active fuel leak after the incident at the airport on Sunday.

“One of the roles of SFD is to support the Springdale Municipal Airport when there are expected or actual malfunctions or emergencies,” the department said in its post. “This past Sunday, there was a plane crash that could have been very serious. Due to the proper response of the pilot, airport personnel, and the SFD, there were no injuries and an active fuel leak was secured by E1 and E8.”