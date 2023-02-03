FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wedington Drive just before noon on February 3 and no injuries were reported.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, the fire marshal is investigating and the cause of the fire is still unknown. It was reported that two pets believed to be in the home remain unaccounted for.

The firefighters battled the blaze for approximately three hours. At one point, it was deemed “unsafe to fight from inside the house” and firefighters left the home and continued to fight the fire outside.