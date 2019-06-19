No Kid Hungry keeps kids fed during summertime

One in six children in America go hungry, but in Arkansas that number is one in four.

No Kid Hungry launched its Share Summer campaign Wednesday in Northwest Arkansas.

Campaign Director Patty Barker said it’s all about raising awareness of summer meal programs available to families.

“Our goal is to make sure that kids have access to good nutrition year round, whether at home, where they play in the summertime or at school where they learn,” Barker said.

A group with the No Kid Hungry campaign met Wednesday at Parson Hills Elementary School in Springdale where they held cooking demos, interactive games and giveaways.