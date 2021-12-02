No-Shave November & Early diagnosis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among men.

A diagnosis does not mean death, though, especially if it’s caught early.

“As we get older, the prostate actually enlarges over time,” Local Urologist Dr. Nirmal Kilambi said. “In certain circumstances, under certain conditions, you may develop prostate cancer.”

Some doctors advise a screening as early as age 40, especially if prostate cancer runs in your family.

Dr. Kilambi says most guidelines suggest all men be tested by 50, and it’s better to get checked sooner than later.

“Most of the time there are no symptoms in early prostate cancer,” Kilambi said.

That was the case for one of Kilambi’s patients, Keith Lawson, who was diagnosed before he turned 50.

“I’m 45,” Lawson said. “I didn’t think that cancer, especially prostate cancer, was something that I’d be dealing with at my age.”

Lawson recovered, thanks to treatment from Dr. Kilambi.

Prostate cancer, and the exams that identify them, are not easy things to talk about for men. That’s why November is important.

“No-Shave November is a way for us to talk about prostate cancer awareness specifically,” Dr. Kilambi said. “About two or three days ago I stopped shaving to grow this beard. I’m just kidding.”

Of course, not all men are excited about getting checked.



“It’s understandably tough for men to think about,” Dr. Kilambi said.

As uncomfortable as the discussion — and the exam — might be, if you want the best chance to stay healthy, Dr. Kilambi says to talk to your primary care doctor and get checked out.