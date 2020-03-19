No state assistance for renters or homeowners, Governor says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Governor signaling there won’t be any state assistance at this time for renters or homeowners who are having trouble paying for housing.
When asked about temporarily suspending foreclosures or evictions this is what he had to say:
I’d call upon the business owner. the landlord, the energy companies to be compassionate. To understand there’s going to be a loss of income. Let’s work with them and let’s make sure that we act in the right way to our neighbor. Those are private sector decisions and there’s no government mandate in that regard.Gov. Hutchinson