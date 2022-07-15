NOEL, MO. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Noel, Mo. Marshal’s Office asks drivers on July 15 to respect the barriers placed in front of a bridge undergoing construction.

The Mill Creek Bridge off State Highway H is closed until August 24. Sgt. Travis Sheppard with the marshal’s office says people are moving barricades and driving over it which he says is very dangerous.

Sheppard says people need to detour from Mill Creek Bridge off State Highway H back into Noel. He says people will be cited if they move the barricades.

For more information and updates about the bridge project, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit MoDOT’s website.