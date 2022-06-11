BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The most crucial three outs of a baseball game are not necessarily the last three despite that old adage stating that.

You could certainly argue that in Arkansas’ 4-1 over North Carolina in Saturday’s Super Regional game at Boshamer Stadium it was the first three.

After Angel Zarate singled and Danny Serretti doubled, Arkansas starting pitcher Connor Noland found himself facing a one-out situation with runners and second and third.



Heading to the plate was electric North Carolina freshman All-American Vance Honeycutt, who would hit his school-record 25th home run later in the game.

It appeared that the Tar Heels might get the jump on the Razorbacks in a series where two wins earn you a College World Series berth.

With first base open, Noland decided to pitch with caution and issued a free pass to Honeycutt.

“I knew I could be aggressive and I threw some pitches that weren’t the best, but I didn’t want to leave anything thick in the zone to let him hit,” Nolan’s said. “I kind of nitpicked around the and walked him.

“I wasn’t too mad about that. I knew going into it that I could do that.”

Noland (7-5) then fanned Alberto Osuna with the bases loaded to bring up Mikey Madej, who ripped a shot back at Noland that deflected off his leg.

Noland, who took two shots off his body in his last start against Grand Canyon University, calmly chased the ball and fired to first to end the inning.

Crisis averted and Noland would go on to pitch scoreless baseball into the seventh inning for Arkansas (42-19).

Brayden Webb had three hits for the Razorbacks, who can punch their ticket to the CWS in Omaha with a win in Sunday’s noon CST game that will be televised by ESPN2.

“That was big momentum for us in that inning,” Noland said. “I think they thought they were going to get a couple there. But I put a zero on the board and moved on to the next one.

“I think they kind of threw a punch in the first inning and I thought it might be their best one of the day. For me, that was how I thought about it and I just went out and executed.”

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn would watch his senior hurler go on to pitch 6 2/3 innings while allowing six hits and fanning six.

He threw 89 pitches, 61 for strikes with seven fly outs and seven ground outs recorded.

“Connor got into a jam in the first and got out of it,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. “After that he settled in.”

The Tar Heels seemed to be uneasy at the plate after Noland revised his mindset and changed his pitching approach.

“I think they were attacking the fast ball in the first inning,” Noland said. “I started mixing in my slider a little bit more and using my two off-speed pitches.”

The length provided by Noland allowed Arkansas to use only three pitchers with Evan Taylor getting the final out of the seventh, giving up Honeycutt’s blast in the eighth and Hagen Smith closing things out in the ninth.

“I thought he was great,” Van Horn said of Noland. “I think he started mixing a lot better. They jumped on him a little bit early, but he started mixing and they were going after some type of breaking ball and he was throwing a couple of different ones.

“He also started throwing his fast ball a little bit and thought (catcher) Michael (Turner) called a great game.”

North Carolina had won 11 of its last 12 games and 19 of 22 and had scored at least seven runs in its last dozen wins.

“You have to give Connor Noland credit,” Tar Heels’ coach Scott Forbes said. “He was able to locate that breaker at pretty much any count.”

Serritti agreed Noland had North Carolina (42-21) confused.

“He had an electric slider today, he kept us off balance,” Serretti said. “It’s tough to hit when you got your best pitch rolling.”

Peyton Stovall’s fifth home run of the season came leading off the fifth against North Carolina starter and loser Max Carlson (4-3).

That started a three-run outburst that also included the first of Brady Slavens’ two RBI singles and Cayden Wallace’s sacrifice fly.

“He challenged me and I knew my second at bat he was going to go right back to it,” Stovall said. “I just wanted to put a good swing on it and make good contact. That’s what I did and it took care of the rest.”

Stovall, whose team had nine hits to North Carolina’s eight, was happy to provide Noland with a reward for his effort.

“It felt great and it was big, especially with the Connor was pitching,” Stovall said. “He pitched lights out and he’s going with a full head of steam, just cruising along.

“At that point, we are kind of like as an offense we are looking at each other and saying we have got to get these dudes some runs. Just to be able to start it was awesome.”