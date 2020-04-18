Non-profit brings annual Ridge Wars Car Show to Pea Ridge neighborhoods

FILE – This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Hyundai logo on a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Hyundai is recalling nearly 430,000 small cars because water can get into the antilock brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly an engine fire. The latest recall covers certain 2006 through 2011 Elantra and 2007 through 2011 Elantra Touring vehicles. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A non-profit isn’t letting a cancellation get in the way of showing off some American muscle.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Got Your Six had to cancel its annual Ridge Wars Car Show which gives back to local law enforcement, firefighters, and military.

While their next fundraiser has to wait until next year, the non-profit partnered with the police department to give some Pea Ridge neighborhoods a little show, right from their front yards.

“We’re dealing with something really unprecedented with COVID-19 and we had to think outside of the box to see how can we reach out to our community but also respect social distancing. So instead of bringing them out where they’re not supposed to be, we’re gonna bring the event to them,” said Lt. Michael Lisenbee, Pea Ridge Police Department.

Got Your Six has rescheduled the next Ridge Wars Car Show for May 1, 2021.