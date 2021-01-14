Non-profit Child Care Aware receives grant

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local non-profit that provides child care referrals in the region receives a $250,000 grant.

Child Care Aware will use the grant to help daycare and in-home child care facilities with upgraded air filtration systems.

Co-director Michelle Wynn says the COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on the importance of supporting child care in Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s very important. We’re honored to be able to have this money and be able to give it out to early childhood providers. During this time we have worked really hard to meet the needs of our community and our early childhood providers with how important it is to keep them open. So we want to do whatever we can to help the children in our community and help the families to go back to work and keep the kids healthy and safe. Because we all want to go back to work,” Wynn says.

The grant came from the community support for early childhood and education fund, which makes grants to help provide support to child care programs in Benton and Washington counties.