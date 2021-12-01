Non-profit group asking for information on 27-year-old Fort Smith murder case

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — December 1 is the 27th anniversary of the abduction and murder of Fort Smith resident Melissa Witt.

The non-profit group All the Lost Girls along with retired Fort Smith detectives Jay C. Rider and Chris Boyd will have a joint press conference December 2 at 1 p.m. in the Central Mall food court asking for anyone with information to help.

“Somebody may know something that we haven’t yet discovered,” Boyd said. “That’s why we try to keep the case alive. That’s why the news media and these individuals that show today and anybody that sees this is so important to a cold case like this.”

Boyd says anyone with information regarding this case can contact LaDonna Humphrey with the Melissa Witt Foundation at (479) 966-0471.

