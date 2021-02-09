Non-profit hosts drive-thru food pantry

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a slight delay due to icy roads this morning, an area non-profit handed out nearly 2,000 boxes of food.

Pay It Forward Fort Smith hosted an event today to help area families struggling with food insecurity.

Today’s event was made possible by donations from Farmers to Families, Go Fresh, and River View Hope Campus.

“We know that there are several other organizations doing the very best they can and we commend them 100%. We love every mission out there that’s working to feed people,” Pay It Forward President Darla Lackey said. “But we also know that it takes more than one or two. It takes a group of people, it takes a team to make sure that these families are ok.”

Lackey said this year has been hard for families as well as food pantries. She said donations from the community are what make work like today’s pantry possible.