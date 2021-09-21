Non-profit organizations affected by COVID-19 apply for government funds

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There is money available for non-profits in Benton County that have been hurt by the pandemic.

11 organizations in the community have applied for some of the $54 million in funds granted to the county.

The non-profits have been affected by COVID-19 in some way like not being able to raise enough money, having to shut down, or having fewer clients.

Judge Barry Moehring, who is partly responsible for making sure the money is managed well says he’s looking forward to all the things the funds can do for the county.

“This is really an opportunity to do some things both with county functions and in the community that we would not have been able to do before,” Moehring said.

Other items the funds will be used for include infrastructure and COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

The money has to be spent by the end of 2026.

Non-profits can apply for funds through the October 31 deadline.