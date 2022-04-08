NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Several Ukrainian dancers are stranded here in the U.S., and a local non-profit ballet company is trying to bring them here to Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s really hard to find a place for yourself when your family is there and you’re not there and you can’t help them,” said Arno Tsembenhoi.

He’s a professional ballet dancer from Kiev, Ukraine. He came to the U.S. at the end of January to tour and perform with a Russian ballet company.

“We’re performing Swan Lake all around the USA,” he said. He was in El Paso, Texas when he talked with KNWA/FOX24. “There are like 50 shows for two months.”

He was here in America, thousands of miles away from his family, when Russia invaded his home country.

“Each and every day I’m taking information from my family,” he said. “My brother-in-law and grandfather are still in Kiev, so I feel really nervous about that.”

Arno decided he’s going to stay in the U.S. for the time being with his girlfriend, but where does he go? That’s where the Ozark Ballet Theater is stepping up.

“My wife was trained by Ukrainians and danced alongside them for years,” said David Sanders, a founder of OBT. “So I said, hey, if any Ukrainian dancers need a place to stay, they have one with us.”

Sanders is working to bring Ukrainian dancers like Arno to Northwest Arkansas, to give them a place to stay and continue training.

He said the Community Foundation committed to paying the legal fees of the dancers so they can get their visas.

“Each and every one of them has told me that they’re interested in continuing to work,” he said. “They’re worried about their families, they have a desire to continue sending money back home to help them.”

“This is our whole life, this is our profession,” said Tsembenhoi.

They are from opposite sides of the world, but they are connected through dance.

“You can tell just speaking with these people, there is fee and hopelessness,” said Sanders. “We talked about passion for ballet all over the world, it’s the only language that we all speak.”

“This is a really hard time for us because we lost our home,” said Tsembenhoi. “We are so grateful to the people trying to help us.”

OBT needs money to help bring the dancers here, help with their living expenses and support them with jobs. Sanders said they hope to bring them here by the end of April in the hopes of putting on a benefit performance in June. Click here to donate to the cause.

You can also support OBT by purchasing tickets to it’s upcoming performance “The Firebird” happening on May 7th and 8th. Click here to purchase your tickets.