Non-urgent surgeries suspended

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To try and slow the exposure to the coronavirus, two Fayetteville Medical facilities are making changes for non-urgent surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing.

According to its press release, Washington Regional is rescheduling procedures starting tomorrow in an effort to reduce non-urgent patient visits.

Starting today, North Hills Surgery Center is temporarily suspending operations for two weeks.

The decision by both facilities will be evaluated weekly while considering the status of COVID-19, current supplies, and available staff.