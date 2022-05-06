LOWELL, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cross Hollow Preservation, a nonprofit against a proposed Lowell quarry, is hosting an event from 2-8 p.m. on May 7 at 12896 Frisco Cemetery Road.

The “Stop This Quarry Jam” is hosting local musicians, BBQ by Smok’n Mule and Second Hand Smoke, local brews from Ozark Beer Company, local speakers and a bounce house for kids, according to a news release from Cross Hollow Preservation.

This event is to raise funds for the nonprofit’s legal defense and expert witnesses. Any donations made are tax-deductible.

The grassroots group of residents was formed to preserve the Cross Hollow area of Benton County. It aims to stop a 25-year limestone quarry of 50-acres. The residential area is close to the local historic Trail of Tears.