Nonprofit celebrates River Valley officials

A nonprofit that dedicates its time helping feed veterans in need is now giving back to River Valley city officials.

Vaden Smith is a member of the organization Dinners for Veterans.

Smith said they are giving back to Fort Smith first responders and city workers as a thank you for their part in cleaning up the city.

With the help from donors, Dinners for Veterans was able to feed hundreds outside the City of Fort Smith’s utility department off of Kelley Highway.

“One of the things we kind of found lacking was people taking care of the first responders, the city workers, all of those who are out here working so hard to repair all this damage to the city,” Smith said.

Smith said they will be back out serving meals Friday at 11 a.m.